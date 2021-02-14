Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients with heart diseases in Dubai Hospital

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Dubai Islamic Bank donated AED360,000 to cover the treatment cost of underprivileged patients, who require open-heart surgery or other underlying cardiovascular conditions at Dubai Hospital.

Dr Salem bin Lahej, Head of the Health Fund Office at the DHA commended Dubai Islamic Bank’s humanitarian effort to help those requiring quality medical services and treatment.

Bin Lahej added that the DHA takes pride in its partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank and appreciates the bank’s continuous efforts in supporting patients across DHA health facilities.

Dubai Islamic Bank expressed its happiness with this partnership, which will alleviate the financial burden of patients and their families.

The bank also commended the initiatives and efforts of the DHA’s Health Fund Office for helping underprivileged patients and providing them with financial support and assistance through partnerships with various banks and charitable institutions in the country.