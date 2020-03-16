UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Islamic Bank Shareholders Approve 35% Dividend

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 06:45 PM

Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve 35% dividend

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) The shareholders of Dubai Islamic Bank, DIB, approved the dividend pay-out of 35 fils per share, and an increase in the Foreign Ownership Limit in the Bank’s share capital from 25 percent to 40 percent.

Following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting, AGM, on Sunday, DIB announced that the assembly has approved the bank’s 2019 financial statements and other tabled resolutions, closing another year with strong returns to shareholders since the bank embarked on a growth agenda ten years ago.

For the year 2019, DIB reported a net profit of over AED5.1 billion, the highest ever in its history. The strong financial performance has placed DIB amongst the top three most profitable banks in the UAE today.

The shareholders also approved the dividend pay-out of 35 fils per share, increase in the Foreign Ownership Limit in the Bank’s share capital from 25 percent to 40 percent, and the election of DIB board of Directors amongst other items of the agenda.

Commenting on this occasion, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank, said, "2019 has been yet another record-breaking year for the bank as we continue our profitable expansion in both local and international markets.

In the last decade, the UAE has witnessed significant regulatory advances aimed at aiding economic progress, including higher investment flows and rising visitor numbers. As we look towards the future of the nation, we remain aligned with Dubai and the UAE’s plans to create a diversified economy and a global hub for Islamic finance."

In the last ten years, DIB has witnessed a remarkable evolution in its size and scale. With the recent acquisition of Noor Bank, DIB is set to become one of the largest Islamic banks in the world, with total assets exceeding AED275 billion (approximately US$75 billion).

According to a DIB statement, the acquisition will strengthen Dubai’s position as a global centre for Islamic finance and will offer opportunities for DIB to further develop its successful growth strategy.

Related Topics

Election Assembly World UAE Dubai Bank Progress Hub Sunday 2019 Dubai Islamic Bank Market From Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED3 ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to get concession from IMF due to fight a ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber implements remote work system for ..

35 minutes ago

Aleem and Gough to be involved in HBL PSL 2020 sem ..

40 minutes ago

Debrief of pakistan navy maritime exercise seaspar ..

48 minutes ago

Notification for appointment  of Mehr Tarar as fo ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.