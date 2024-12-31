Open Menu

Dubai Jewellery Group Announces Flash Sale During DSF

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) has announced a flash sale weekend during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) on January 4th and 5th, 2025.

Shoppers can save between 55% to 85% on select diamond and pearl jewellery. In addition, participants stand a chance to win a share of AED1.

5 million in gold as part of the ongoing DSF campaign.

Laila Suhail, board Member & Chairperson of the Marketing Committee at DJG, said, “We are delighted to present the Jewellery Flash Sale as part of the 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival. It’s our way of giving back to the community while celebrating Dubai as the global capital of gold and jewellery.”

