Dubai Judicial Institute Celebrates Graduation Of 42 Judiciary Assistants In Public Prosecution

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) celebrated the graduation of 42 associates from the sixth and seventh batches of the judiciary assistants in public prosecution, who completed all requirements to earn a diploma in legal studies.

This comes as part of the institute’s mission to provide members of the legal community with the best professional training and the most relevant and updated knowledge, said a DJI press release on Monday.

DJI’s programmes are in line with the vision of the wise leadership and align with Dubai Plan 2021, which will elevate the emirate to keep pace with future changes.

The graduation ceremony, which was held at Dubai Judicial Institute, was attended by Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Dubai's Attorney General, and Chairman of board of Directors; Dr. Jamal Al Sumaiti, Director General of DJI; and a number of senior guests representing public prosecution and institute cadres.

The programme was able to reach its seventh batch thanks to the cooperation and strategic partnership between DJI and the Dubai Public Prosecution, which provides lecturers and consultants for training programmes.

Justice Dr. Jamal Al Sumaiti expressed his congratulations to all the graduates, who each completed 96 hours of training, praising their dedication and keenness to upgrade their skills.

This programme highlights the Institute's efforts to achieve its first goal of developing or strengthening qualified national cadres to undertake the work of the judiciary and the prosecution.

The programme also focuses on enhancing trainees’ positive attitudes to adopting best legal behavioural practices, and providing them with the latest knowledge in contemporary fields, such as artificial intelligence.

The programme has been able to achieve the desired goals thanks to the experts from the members of the judicial authority, specifically from the Dubai Public Prosecution and academics. The training programme organised by the institute help improve the judicial and legal system of the United Arab Emirates as well as contribute to the advancement of Dubai's leading position as a global centre in various fields, said the press release.

