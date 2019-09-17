UrduPoint.com
Dubai, Kazakhstan Explore Mutual Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

Dubai, Kazakhstan explore mutual cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) Director-General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, has received Rawan Zomabick, Consul-General of Kazakhstan in Dubai, where the two discussed means of boosting cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE, especially in bilateral trade and the customs business.

Musabih said, "We aim to enable businesses to maximise the benefits of our services. Choosing Dubai as a destination and transit to their goods is a win-win relationship and these efforts will support Dubai in establishing the Dubai Silk Road, which will promote the UAE further globally."

He added, "Developing the economic partnership between the UAE and Kazakhstan is in line with the directives of our wise leadership and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai."

The economic relationship with Kazakhstan is gaining more weight and importance, especially with the changes taking place in international trade and the progress taking place in the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

"Trade with Kazakhstan is growing. It rose from AED467.8 million in 2016 to more than AED635 million in 2017, and AED743.4 million in 2017. In Q1 of 2019, trade with Kazakhstan was AED355.4 million, topped by car spare parts, tyres, scanning devices, and cigarettes," said Musabih.

The two sides discussed plans to organise a meeting for Kazakhstani firms and investors as part of the Ertebaat initiative, which Dubai Customs launched to develop relationships with the foreign business sector and to promote mutual investment and trade activity with friendly states.

Zomabick thanked the Dubai Customs for their vital role in developing trade between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and said, "It is essential we keep this momentum to help develop cooperation towards more activity in bilateral trade, business and investments."

