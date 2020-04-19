UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Labour Affairs Committee Delivers COVID-19 Awareness Guidelines For Workers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 awareness guidelines for workers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Dubai's Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs, PCLA, has distributed COVID-19 awareness guides to workers, drivers and accommodation supervisors, across 500 companies in the emirate.

The guidelines are part of the PCLA's efforts to conduct awareness campaigns and initiatives on safety and preventative measures undertaken to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement by the PCLA, this latest campaign targeted companies across the Emirate of Dubai, labour accommodation sites and workplaces, to ensure their health and safety, and raising understanding and awareness on COVID-19 health risks, and means to prevent the spread of infection.

PCLA Chairman Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour stated that the committee is always keen on ensuring that individuals working in Dubai are provided with the best working and living conditions to ensure their safety. Bin Surour is also the Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs.

PLCA teams carried out field visits to workers at their accommodation beginning 15th March 2020, providing individuals with educational materials and guides on preventative measures to protect themselves against coronavirus, and to ensure that they are familiar with health and safety regulations.

Guidelines and pamphlets were distributed in various languages, including Arabic, urdu, Hindi and English, in a bid to encourage individuals to commit to hygienic practices and preventative measures in dealing with the pandemic. Hygiene kits were also provided to the workers residing in the accommodation buildings.

The PLCA also provide contact numbers of Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Police and labour committee to the workers.

The guidelines include information on COVID-19, how transmission and spread can occur, and precautions for individuals to take to 'flatten the curve' and prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Police Dubai March 2020 Best Arab Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

11 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

11 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.