UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Labour Court Records Adjudication Rate Of 123% In Q1, 2021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 09:45 PM

Dubai Labour Court records adjudication rate of 123% in Q1, 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) Chief Justice Jamal Al Jabri, Head of the Labour Court at the Dubai Courts, announced that the Labour Court recorded an adjudication rate of 123 percent in the first quarter of 2021, with 3,050 registered cases and 3,820 adjudicated cases.

The Labour Court also recorded an average period from registration to adjudication of 78.4 days, as part of the efforts of the Dubai Courts to facilitate and accelerate customers' procedures, to advance the judicial system and enhance the country’s leadership in providing the best services and achieving the happiness of customers.

Al Jabri said that achieving these outcomes amidst the coronavirus pandemic and its associated precautionary measures highlighted the determination of the Dubai Courts, in general, and the Labour Court, in particular, to achieve further successes and ensure customer happiness, as well as to display the values of justice, independence and transparency.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Dubai Independence From Best Court Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCEMA, GCC Emergency Management Center, discuss pr ..

2 minutes ago

UAE-Egypt&#039;s land forces conclude Zayed 3 join ..

16 minutes ago

Year of the 50th Fellowship Programme opens for ap ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Egypt&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.