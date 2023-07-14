Open Menu

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority Ink MoU To Fulfil Emirate's Strategic Objective

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2023) Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Development Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two organisations.

The MoU aims to align their efforts towards realising Dubai's vision and strategy and promote the public interest. By expanding the range of collaborative initiatives, both parties aim to contribute to the growth and stability of the real estate sector in Dubai.

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration sector at DLD, and Bader Al Gergawi, Deputy Director General of Urban Planning and Development at the Dubai Development Authority, witnessed the signing of the MoU.

Both parties have agreed to establish a robust information exchange system to seamlessly integrate their respective technologies to benefit customers. This integration will encompass the sharing of plot data, including developer and owner information, the exchange of location map documents, and the sharing of details from the building completion certificate.

The MoU further emphasises the importance of collaboration to successfully implement key Dubai government initiatives, such as the Unified Location Map.

Majid Al Marri emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation frameworks with partners, highlighting its importance in realising the Emirate's strategic visions. This commitment aligns with the wise leadership’s directives, notably His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Recently, His Highness announced the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, a comprehensive initiative to further solidify Dubai's position among the world's top three economic cities.

