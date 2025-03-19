Dubai Land Department Launches Pilot Phase Of ‘Real Estate Tokenisation Project’
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 05:16 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched the pilot phase of the ‘Real Estate Tokenisation Project.’ This initiative, introduced under the Real Estate Innovation Initiative ‘REES,’ establishes DLD as the first real estate registration entity in the middle East to implement tokenisation on property title deeds.
The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) through SandBox Real Estate.
DLD anticipates that this groundbreaking initiative will drive significant growth in the real estate tokenisation sector, with its market value projected to reach AED 60 billion by 2033, representing 7% of Dubai’s total real estate transactions.
As part of this initiative, DLD organised a specialised workshop on ‘Real Estate Tokenization,’ bringing together leading proptech companies, including top global firms specialising in real estate asset tokenisation.
Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Land Department, said, “Amid rapid technological advancements and the increasing reliance on digital solutions, real estate tokenisation emerges as a revolutionary tool driving fundamental change in the real estate sector. By converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology, tokenisation simplifies and enhances buying, selling, and investment processes.
This aligns perfectly with Dubai Land Department’s vision to achieve global leadership in real estate investment, leverage technology to develop innovative real estate products, and foster an ecosystem that supports real estate innovation.
”
He added, “This pioneering project is part of the recently launched ‘REES’ Real Estate Innovation Initiative, designed to attract diverse technology firms. It aligns with our strategy to unlock new opportunities for innovative real estate products, enhance property sector innovation, promote transparency and governance, and enable a wider pool of investors to participate in large-scale real estate projects in Dubai.
We are pleased to collaborate with partners from both the public and private sectors to advance the real estate industry’s digital ecosystem and enhance our operations’ efficiency and effectiveness. Following this year’s pilot launch, we will thoroughly assess the outcomes and leverage key insights to refine the project ahead of its full-scale implementation.”
The Real Estate Tokenisation Project aims to attract global technology firms and open new investment opportunities for the investor market. It seeks to diversify property ownership by allowing multiple investors to co-own a single property through tokenised real estate assets.
Additionally, the project strengthens Dubai’s position as a regional and global hub for virtual assets, enhancing its competitiveness on both local and international levels. It also promotes investment awareness in virtual asset services and products, encourages real estate innovation, and supports the development of cutting-edge solutions in the sector.
Recent Stories
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce
DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port
Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion
EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-billion Euro joint venture with CM ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity launched on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Zayed Humanitarian Day chance to uphold solidarity, human brotherhood: Hazza bin ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
G42, NVIDIA unveil AI-powered weather forecasting system3 minutes ago
-
Egypt condemns terrorist attack on Somali President convoy3 minutes ago
-
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate business growth3 minutes ago
-
Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi receives US Consul-General3 minutes ago
-
European defence white paper focuses on rearming Europe3 minutes ago
-
PureHealth launches multidisciplinary memory clinic3 minutes ago
-
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax registration4 minutes ago
-
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry4 minutes ago
-
UAE President holds phone call with Somali President4 minutes ago
-
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights4 minutes ago
-
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts4 minutes ago
-
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: Abdulla Al Hamed4 minutes ago