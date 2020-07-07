Dubai Land Department launches real estate promotion initiative 'Invest in Dubai'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Land Department, DLD, through the Promotion and Real Estate Investment Management Sector, launched its new ‘Invest in Dubai’ initiative under the theme ‘Discussing the Opportunities that Arise from Dubai as a Real Estate Investment Destination’.

The initiative aims to highlight Dubai’s position in real estate on a global front. It also sets out to confirm the vision and aspirations of Dubai, being a leading city in the world underpinning various real estate investment projects through an automated, virtual platform that features everyone operating in this field, including developers, investors, and brokers, linking them with investors from around the world.

The event, which was broadcast live via a virtual platform, witnessed the attendance of a number of real estate developers, representatives from the banking sector, DLD’s partners, and media representatives.

In his speech, Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of DLD, said, "Dubai is witnessing successes that reflect the flexibility of the government’s directives during all circumstances, which qualifies it to enter a vital stage that would reflect the strength of the real estate environment in Dubai and its attractiveness. Here, the need to unify our visions, bring together real estate minds from around the world, and harness tools and capabilities are of utmost importance for us to help shape the future of real estate in a manner that enhances the sustainability of our successes to achieve global leadership in Dubai’s real estate market.

"

Majida Ali Rashid, CEO, Promotion and Real Estate Investment Management Sector at DLD, said, "Through our new initiative, we will invite outstanding real estate minds from all over the world to communicate through this unique and beneficial virtual platform, where they can build new relationships and attract real estate investments to build a phenomenal global city that has inspired us to progress into the future and overcome all our challenges. Over the past few years, Dubai has secured its place as a global investment hub and the most important investment destination in the world, and we are committed to thriving the investment gateway by connecting to the most distinguished local and international organisations and experts."

She added, "During the current pandemic, Dubai has proven itself to be one of the top-performing cities. We also witnessed together its success and financial stability as well as the flexibility of the government’s performance. We would like to take this unique opportunity to strengthen our international relationships further and enhance Dubai real estate practices with the help of globally distinct and knowledgeable minds.

The initiative will also play an important role in highlighting the various real estate investment projects and confirming the attractiveness of Dubai’s real estate sector. This initiative will cover Dubai and countries from all over the world that are looking to start investing as well as investors looking to live in Dubai.