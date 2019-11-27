Dubai Land Department promotes investment opportunities in London

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) Dubai Land Department, DLD, led by a delegation through its Promotion and Real Estate Investment Management Sector and the Registration and Real Estate services sector, made a five-day trip to London, in line with its keenness to continue promoting the opportunities as well as the government services and facilities the Emirate of Dubai offers to investors.

Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Promotion and Real Estate Investment Management Sector, commented, "DLD, through the sector, continuously promotes Dubai, highlighting its position as one of the most prominent investment destinations in the world. We take advantage of such trips to present our advanced services and smart applications that support the ease of doing business and investing in the real estate sector. Our efforts include exposure to incentive packages and facilities recently announced by the Government of Dubai. We selected London as our key destination tour due to its multinational nature and the rising number of British investors in Dubai, notwithstanding the large British community currently residing in the UAE."

The tour included a reception at the parliament building, attended by a number of key investors from a number of nationalities, who were interested in foreign investments.

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate services sector, said, "The meetings provided us with an opportunity to share our plans and strategies that are in line with the Government's vision and directives, specifically Dubai Rest platform, which combines all our services and applications to offer customers access to smart and fast services as well as save their time, effort, and money, complete their transactions at any time or place, and help achieve Dubai's vision and strategy for the complete smart transformation of the Emirate.

We showcased the level of success of our services to customers, noting that Dubai issued the first local real estate law to regulate real estate registration in 2006 on the sidelines of a real estate legislation system that provides a solid foundation for building a sophisticated real estate market. The Emirate's experience in this area is one of the most robust in the region, benefiting neighbouring countries, which has issued real estate legislation based on our experience".

In addition, DLD held a session in London, titled ‘Dubai towards the future’, through its international promotional Trustee in UK "Medallion Associates", where a general presentation was made, focusing on events and future developments in the Emirate, most notably the imminent launch of Expo 2020 Dubai. The session also included a video presentation on the ease of procedures and services provided to foreign investors and included meetings with investors and people interested in Dubai.

The tour also included a visit to the UAE Embassy in London, wherein participants discussed ways of cooperation and future events they could participate in. A number of recommendations were also made following the meeting.