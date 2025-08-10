Dubai Land Department Records Over 4,000 New Real Estate Activities In H1 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 02:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) DUBAI, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s real estate market recorded 4,049 new activities in the first half of this year, reflecting the emirate’s growing appeal as a leading investment destination and the wide range of opportunities it offers investors and service providers in the sector.
This growth has been enabled by an advanced regulatory framework that promotes the smooth conduct of real estate activities and strengthens market transparency. A key element of this framework is the Dubai Land Department’s ‘Trakheesi System,’ the official platform for registering and activating a broad range of core sector activities.
Registration in the Trakheesi System is mandatory to activate several types of real estate activities, including real estate brokerage for buying and selling properties, leasing brokerage, property management supervision services, valuation services, buying and selling land and real estate, management of jointly owned properties, real estate consultancy, mortgage brokerage, and mortgage advisory services.
Pre-approval from the Trakheesi System is also required for conducting certain other types of real estate activities, such as real estate development, leasing and property management services for private and third-party properties, as well as activities of real estate service trustees and real estate promotion trustees.
Real estate brokerage services for property sales topped the list of activities, with 2,301 recorded, followed by leasing brokerage services, accounting for 1,279 activities, reflecting the sector’s expanding broker network and its vital role in meeting the needs of both tenants and property owners.
A further 273 activities were registered for land and property trading.
Other activities include: property management supervision services (43 activities), mortgage brokerage (43 activities), real estate consultancy (40 activities), leasing and property management services for private properties (24 activities) and for third parties (nine activities), property valuation services (14 activities), jointly owned property management services (nine activities), real estate development (11 activities), and mortgage advisory services (three activities).
These activities highlight the market’s professional diversity and underscore DLD’s commitment to fostering a flexible environment that meets the evolving needs of investors and stakeholders across all segments of the real estate sector. This approach strengthens market competitiveness and supports the emirate’s population growth and economic expansion.
Furthermore, the H1 figures directly reflect the streamlined procedures adopted by the Dubai Land Department through an integrated digital ecosystem that enables clients to issue and renew licences with ease.
This efficiency underscores DLD’s commitment to strengthening the investment environment and fostering innovation in the real estate sector, in line with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which seeks to enhance the emirate’s appeal as a premier global real estate destination and ensure a flexible, secure business environment that supports sustainable growth and economic diversification.
