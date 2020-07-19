Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for tourism, retail establishments complying with health, safety protocols

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) Dubai has launched a compliance programme to certify and recognise hotels and retail establishments, F&B outlets and attractions that have implemented all public health protocols for the prevention and management of COVID-19. The initiative is part of efforts to showcase Dubai as one of the world’s safest destinations as it continues to receive tourists following the city’s reopening to international visitors on 7 July.

A verification and validation process has been established in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) and Dubai Municipality for issuing the ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp to hotel and retail establishments, F&B outlets and tourist attractions that have complied with health and safety guidelines issued in accordance with the preventive protocols outlined by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The specially designed ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp, to be issued free of charge, will have a validity of 15 days. It can be renewed every two weeks upon further verification by inspectors from the relevant authorities. With the reopening of many public and private facilities and amenities, including beaches, shopping malls, restaurants, swimming pools and golf courses, and the resumption of popular activities like water sports and camping, the ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ programme will cover all key tourism touchpoints across the city. Over 1,000 establishments have already been inspected for compliance with relevant guidelines, as part of the programme, making them eligible to receive the ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp.

The stamp is a visual mark reassuring guests that safety and hygiene measures prescribed by the authorities have been complied with across all tiers and categories of tourist and resident touchpoints such as hotels, attractions, retail, food & beverage and leisure and entertainment. The establishments can feature this stamp in their marketing communications.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai Tourism, commented: "The successful strategy adopted in combating the pandemic, based on the vision and wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has helped create an environment that is conducive to reopening our city to tourists from 7 July. Nonetheless, the health and safety of our residents and visitors remains our utmost priority. The compliance programme we have rolled out across the hospitality sector with the wholehearted support of Dubai Economy and Dubai Municipality is not only testament to the continued efforts being made to further enhance health and safety standards but is also a confidence-boosting measure to reassure travellers that Dubai is one of the world’s safest destinations.

"With health and safety foremost on the minds of travellers when selecting their destination, the ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ seal is a simple yet critical mechanism to ensure tourists enjoy a smooth and safe experience at every stage of their journey, from arrival at our airports to their departure from Dubai.

The Safe Travels stamp Dubai received recently from the World Travel & Tourism Council further validates the city’s efforts to implement stringent hygiene and safety protocols and align itself with international health and safety standards and best practices," HE Almarri added.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy, said: "The outstanding commitment demonstrated by commercial establishments in complying with precautionary measures has contributed significantly towards Dubai being able to reopen for business and welcome visitors in spite of the global pandemic threat. In fact, we have seen a stronger co-ordination and co-operation between the government and the private sector, and a new level of preparedness in Dubai. Safety, stability and resilience are paramount in the new scheme of things and ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ is an inspiring statement that Dubai has strengthened its credentials as a safe destination and global hub for tourism, retail and leisure."

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality said: "Dubai Municipality is taking effective steps to promote health and safety and facilitate a gradual return to normal life in a safe environment. We are committed to ensure that tourists can enjoy a comfortable and safe stay in hotels in Dubai. We have outlined precautionary measures for all hotels to ensure their guests can enjoy activities in all its facilities including beaches. We continuously follow up to ensure compliance with precautionary measures as part of making sure all hotels in Dubai are prepared to receive guests with the highest standards of hygiene and safety."

According to a survey by global consulting firm HVS on future destination selection, 85 per cent of travellers will prioritise their travel plans based on the destination’s reputation and the action taken by its government in managing the pandemic including safety and security measures and the quality of the healthcare system and services.

Besides the standard precautionary measures of social distancing and wearing of masks at all times by guests and employees, Dubai hotels have deployed stringent disinfection measures covering contact points in lobbies and other areas including restaurants and swimming pools. Entrances have been fitted with equipment for contactless screening of guests. Mall operators are using advanced technology to minimise risks including use of thermal scanners and cameras to monitor traffic at entry points. Public parks and beaches under Dubai Municipality have reopened with strict guidelines for visitors while restaurants are allowed to serve guests with reduced seating arrangements and the enforcement of a distance of two meters between tables.

Dubai has also deployed a wide range of preventive measures across all other customer facing high-frequency touchpoints of visitor and resident interaction in line with detailed reopening guidelines for both government and private establishments.