Dubai Launches Industrial Control Systems Security Standard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Electronic Security Centre, DESC, announced the launch of the Industrial Control Systems, ICS, Security Standard for Dubai, to provide a new and improved minimal risk framework for industrial security, in order to fortify the industrial sector’s digital infrastructure against the rise in global cyber attacks.

The announcement was made at a press conference today at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, which was addressed by Amer Sharaf, Director of Compliance, Support and Alliances at DESC, and Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, Deputy Director of Information Services Department at DESC.

During her opening note, Dr. Al Blooshi expressed her appreciation for the efforts of various government entities, such as ENOC, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Airports and the Roads and Transport Authority, which played a major role in co-developing and implementing the new ICS Security Standard. "The rich expertise and comprehensive knowledge of these entities in industrial systems processes helped in the drafting and implementation of the standard," Dr. Bushra said.

The initial framework of the regulation of the new standard has evolved from a series of workshops with stakeholders in order to provide a thorough examination, equate it with other leading ICS security standards and emphasise the key differences between the information technology security controls and those related to industrial control systems and operational technologies.

Additionally, the ICS Standard has been benchmarked against internationally recognised standards.

Al Blooshi added, "The UAE is committed to lead the race towards digital transformation by adopting Artificial intelligence tools, the application of internet of Things and other smart technologies, especially those that rely on 5G networks."

The conference highlighted the principal challenges and Primary security controls implemented within operational technology departments in Dubai’s industrial sector.

"The launch of the new ICS Security Standard is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as the leader in the cybersecurity sector and amongst the safest cities in cyberspace. It also aligns with DESC’s strategy of applying the highest security standards to ensure the safety of information systems and enable them to confront and tackle challenges in this domain," said Sharaf.

Sharaf also underlined DESC’s role in supporting government entities to accelerate the growth of their projects, while maintaining the highest levels of electronic security standards within a safe and stable environment.

