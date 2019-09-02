Dubai leads discussion on Making Cities Resilient with UN

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2019) More than 22 key departments of the Dubai government met today to discuss "Making Dubai Resilient" at a workshop led by the Dubai Police, in association with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, UNDRR, Regional Office for Arab States, to enhance the awareness and knowledge of targeted stakeholders working on disaster risk reduction at the local level.

The two-day workshop, titled "Making Dubai Resilient", was organised at the Dubai Police Officers Club from 2nd to 3rd September 2019, and was inaugurated by Major General Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operation at Dubai Police.

In his opening speech, Al Zafeen said, "Not only has Dubai employed the latest systems and applications, but it has also attracted top expertise in the world to emphasise the importance of facing various types of crises and disasters effectively."

Al Zafeen pointed out that the Dubai Resilience Programme aims to enhance the city's capacity to cope and contain all risks from crises and disasters and reduce the loss of human lives, property, and the environment.

He added that the programme also aims at enhancing Dubai's effectiveness in managing recovery procedures through a timely and participatory approach that involves all the vital sectors.

Sujit Mohanty, Chief of the UNDRR/Arab States office, said, "I laud the Dubai government, which took a leadership role in convening and working towards the critical subject of the resilience of cities. Cities are economic development hubs that are critical for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Dubai, with its technological innovation and rapid development, has the potential of leading the way towards a disaster-resilient society."

The technical workshop provides an overview of the 10 essentials for making cities resiliently developed under the 'Making Cities Resilient Global Campaign' and its linkage with the global frameworks, including the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Paris Agreement, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The workshop was attended by several governmental departments.