UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Leads Regionally, Sixth Globally In Cultural Interaction On Global Power City Index 2020

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural interaction on Global Power City Index 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) Dubai ranks first in the region and sixth globally in cultural interaction on the Global Power City Index 2020, issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies - "Mori Memorial" Foundation, Japan, which measures the performance of cities in terms of trendsetting potential, tourism resources, cultural facilities, availability of visitors’ amenities and international interaction.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: "This global achievement for Dubai comes in line with the Authority’s strategy and efforts to position the emirate as a global centre for culture, a coveted destination of choice by all arts and culture enthusiasts, a beacon of cultural diversity for international talent, and the epicentre for creativity and cultural dialogue. This is a celebration of Dubai’s rich cultural heritage and a consolidation of its position as the largest intellectual meeting place for various cultures in the region."

Badri added: "Based on its belief in cross-cultural collaboration, Dubai Culture harnessed its capabilities to develop distinguished strategic partnerships that would strengthen the emirate’s global footprint.

These efforts helped confirm the emirate’s advanced global position, surpasses many cities that are renowned for their heritage and cultural status."

Dubai Culture, as a leading stakeholder in the UAE Soft Power Strategy, is proactively working to spread Dubai’s culture across the world and promote its ‘Made in Dubai’ creative products and, thus, reinforcing the emirate’s distinct cultural identity to further strengthen its global reputation as a resilient nation capable of overcoming all challenges.

Dubai jumped from 19th place in 2019 to 17th in 2020 in the Global Power City Index 2020, which classifies over 40 major cities according to their attractiveness and their comprehensive ability to attract creative individuals and institutions from all over the world. The cities are ranked based on 70 indicators across six categories: Economy, Research and Development, Cultural Interaction, Livability, Environment, and Accessibility. With this global position, Dubai is continuing on its quest for global leadership in various fields and sectors.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Japan 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

18 minutes ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

20 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

48 minutes ago

Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadap ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to King of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.