Dubai-licenced Electric Vehicles Exempt From Parking Fees

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:15 PM

Dubai-licenced electric vehicles exempt from parking fees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, unveiled an initiative for exempting electric vehicles licenced in Dubai from public parking fees for two years starting from 1st July, 2020.

The step supports Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy by encouraging the use of this type of vehicles.

"This initiative complements a previous initiative launched in 2018 designating parking slots in various parts of Dubai to electric vehicles exclusively. It contributes to improving the air quality, curbing carbon emissions and enhancing sustainability besides encouraging the public to own this type of vehicles. Some 1,803 electric vehicles licenced in Dubai will benefit from this initiative. However, this exemption does not apply to any electric vehicle licenced in other Emirates or not registered in Dubai," commented Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

"Targeted vehicles can be automatically detected. Upon entering the number plate of the vehicle, the parking inspector will verify if the vehicle is electric or otherwise, and accordingly subject to parking fees or exempted, thanks to the online link between RTA’s parking and licencing systems. The exemption started on 1st July, 2020. Motorists have to comply with all public parking regulations and avoid misusing parking slots reserved or designated for specific categories," she noted.

"In line with Dubai’s Smart Strategy, owners of electric vehicles need not approach the RTA to obtain the said exemption. Vehicles listed as electric vehicles will be automatically exempted from parking fees and the smart systems in place will ease the monitoring of public parking," Bin Adai said in conclusion.

