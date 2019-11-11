Dubai Logistics City makes 130,000 customs transactions between January, September 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) The Dubai Logistics City, DLC, made 129,496 customs transactions between January and September 2019.

According to Dubai Customs, Al Maktoum Airport Customs Centre served 510,180 passengers, and Al Maktoum Air Cargo Centre dealt with 432 customs declarations during this period.

This was announced during the visit of Director-General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih to the customs centres at the Dubai Logistics City and Al Maktoum Cargo Centre, which operate under the Jebel Ali Customs Centre Management, and the passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport.

Musabih met with the employees working at the three centres and received detailed information from them about the latest updates of the operations and initiatives taking place, and preparations ahead of the upcoming EXPO 2020.

He also pointed out that the Dubai Logistics City has helped attract major investments, especially in electronics and furniture as part of its vision to be the best-of-breed integrated logistics platform of excellence serving the world-class supply chain and logistics community while positioning Dubai as the global logistics hub of choice.

This is reinforced the recently launched World Logistics Passport which offers a set of unique operational and financial advantages for businesses and shipping companies by connecting government entities, including Dubai Customs and Dubai Trade, with logistics service providers like DP World and dnata, and facilitating commercial transactions among concerned bodies in Dubai.

Sami Eissa, Senior Inspection Manager at DLC, briefed the visitors on the latest initiatives and achievements at the centre, which contributed to more employee empowerment and raised client satisfaction to 97 percent this year.

For his part, Khalfan bin Yadaouh, Senior Inspection Manager at Al Maktoum Cargo Centre, introduced the in-house built customs procedure guide smart application - a tablet that contains all customs policies, legislations, procedures and announcements and can help facilitate customs operations and services.