Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2023) Dubai's real estate market recorded 496 sales transactions worth AED1.67 billion on Monday, in addition to 107 mortgage deals totalling AED169.05 million, and 13 gift deals amounting to AED32.

08 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 447 villas and apartments worth AED910.14 million, and 49 land plots worth AED756.08 million.

The mortgages included 88 villas and apartments worth AED145,7 million and 19 land plots valued at AED23.35 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.

