Dubai Logs Over AED1.9bn In Realty Transactions Wednesday

Published April 19, 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2023) Dubai's real estate market recorded 505 sales transactions worth AED1.57 billion on Wednesday, in addition to 109 mortgage deals totalling AED278.53 million, and 10 gift deals amounting to AED48.

1 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 474 villas and apartments worth AED1.13 billion, and 31 land plots worth AED445.47 million.

The mortgages included 90 villas and apartments worth AED162.14 million and 19 land plots valued at AED116.4 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.9 billion.

