Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Dubai Logs Over AED2.7bn In Realty Transactions Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tuesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 551 sales transactions worth AED1.78 billion on Tuesday, in addition to 91 mortgage deals of AED901.27 million, and 24 gift deals amounting to AED43.12 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 469 villas and apartments worth AED1.2 billion, and 82 land plots worth AED579.93 million.

The mortgages included 76 villas and apartments worth AED867.94 million and 15 land plots valued at AED33.33 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.7 billion.

Related Topics

Dubai Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shaheen Shah Afridi set to return to international ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi set to return to international cricket

11 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Guatemala

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Guatemala

20 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqu ..

Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqualification for speaking truth

1 hour ago
 SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

2 hours ago
 LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 work ..

LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 workers daily in Sajaa Park

2 hours ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.