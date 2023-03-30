Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED1.7bn Thursday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) Dubai's real estate market recorded 487 sales transactions worth AED1.33 billion, in addition to 101 mortgage deals of AED347.17 million, and 14 gift deals amounting to AED58.92 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 461 villas and apartments worth AED1.17 billion, and 26 land plots worth AED160.65 million.

The mortgages included 74 villas and apartments worth AED211.57 million and 27 land plots valued at AED135.6 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.