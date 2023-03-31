UrduPoint.com

Dubai Logs Realty Transactions Worth AED2.2bn Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED2.2bn Friday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) Dubai's real estate market recorded 386 sales transactions worth AED1.21 billion, in addition to 96 mortgage deals of AED988.46 million, and 15 gift deals amounting to AED30.26 million on Friday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 359 villas and apartments worth AED1.08 billion, and 27 land plots worth AED130.15 million.

The mortgages included 85 villas and apartments worth AED971.94 million and 11 land plots valued at AED16.51 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.2 billion.

Related Topics

Dubai Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

‘Sometimes we should not ignore the facts,’ Ta ..

‘Sometimes we should not ignore the facts,’ Tarar urges SC to review decisio ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s cong ..

UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s congratulations on new leadership ..

26 minutes ago
 SC's full court be constituted to hear case regard ..

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regarding Punjab, KP elections: Marr ..

59 minutes ago
 talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 ..

Talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati famili ..

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati families, emerging businesses in pro ..

2 hours ago
 e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.