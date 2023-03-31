Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED2.2bn Friday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) Dubai's real estate market recorded 386 sales transactions worth AED1.21 billion, in addition to 96 mortgage deals of AED988.46 million, and 15 gift deals amounting to AED30.26 million on Friday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 359 villas and apartments worth AED1.08 billion, and 27 land plots worth AED130.15 million.

The mortgages included 85 villas and apartments worth AED971.94 million and 11 land plots valued at AED16.51 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.2 billion.