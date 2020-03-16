UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai, London Enhance International Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:15 PM

Dubai, London enhance international cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) A delegation from Dubai Land Department, DLD, has concluded a technical benchmarking visit to London to strengthen international relations and existing cooperation between DLD and a number of specialised British institutions.

This comes within the framework of DLD’s strategy to adopt international best practices and enable it to play an active role locally and internationally in enhancing Dubai’s position as one of the most prominent cities in real estate survey operations.

The visit conducted by DLD’s representative, Mohamad Khodr Al-Dah, involved organising meetings with senior officials from the Geospatial Commission, an expert committee that forms part of the Cabinet Office and sets the UK’s geospatial strategy; and Geovation, The innovation incubator set up by HM Land Registry and Ordnance Survey (the UK’s official mapping agency).

It also included a visit to the Institution of Structural Engineers (IStructE), the world’s largest organisation dedicated to structural engineering.

During the meeting with members of the Geospatial Commission, Jeremy Quin, MP, UK Minister for Implementation, gave a presentation about infrastructure mapping and coordination. DLD’s representative also attended a meeting with Alex Wrottesley, Head of Geovation, to discuss the innovative automation of property survey services in Dubai, which included exploring the use of BIM and artificial intelligence in the property sector.

The final meeting was at the global HQ of IStructE, where the first board meeting for 2020 was held. DLD discussed promoting the training and support given to structural engineers in the UAE, which follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed between IStructE and DLD in 2019.

The meeting included professor Don McQuillan, President of IStructE, and Martin Powell, the Chief Executive. This coincided with Mohamad Khodr Al-Dah’s election as 2020/2021 Vice President of IStructE.

Related Topics

Election World UAE Dubai Visit London Powell United Kingdom 2019 2020 From Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

‘No handshake please’

15 minutes ago

Sikandar Raza, Abid Ali join HBL PSL 2020

20 minutes ago

'Don't sacrifice lives': doubts grow in Japan over ..

15 minutes ago

Power Division suspends training activities, katch ..

15 minutes ago

Patient at HMC dies of pneumonia not coronavirus: ..

15 minutes ago

Iran says coronavirus kills member of top clerical ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.