Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) When nine-year-old Adele Shestovskaya was asked where in the world she wanted to visit the most, she had just one answer: Dubai.

The Finnish child, who is battling kidney cancer, had long admired the city’s awe-inspiring skyline and sun-soaked beaches on social media. But she had a dream to experience it in person.

Her wish did not go unnoticed. Under the directives and close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the emirate’s officials organised an unforgettable visit for Adele and her family.

The trip was overseen by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, who mobilised a dedicated team to welcome the family and ensure every detail of their stay was thoughtfully arranged.

From the moment they arrived at Dubai International Airport, the experience was carefully crafted. Adele and her family were greeted by GDRFA officers and Dubai’s travel mascots, ‘Salem’ and ‘Salama’, figures designed to make immigration processes smoother and more engaging for young travellers. At the children’s passport control counter, Adele and her family had the chance to stamp their own passports, a small but joyful touch that set the tone for the days ahead.

The family was then escorted to their accommodation at Jumeirah Beach Residence, where they enjoyed the scenic beauty of the city’s beaches. However, Adele’s trip had just started. Dubai’s authorities had designed a tour filled with unique experiences.

She explored a natural reserve where she played with wildlife, marvelled at the futuristic exhibits at the Museum of the Future, one of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, and wandered through the glass tunnels of The Lost Chambers Aquarium in Atlantis, The Palm, surrounded by thousands of marine creatures.

Beyond the entertainment, officials ensured Adele’s healthcare needs were prioritised. In collaboration with Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, medical arrangements were made to guarantee her comfort.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri said, "We are honoured by the trust placed in us by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in creating a memorable experience for this child and her family. This reflects Dubai’s commitment to caring for children battling illnesses. We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional services that enhance the happiness of all visitors and residents in Dubai, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed."

On the final evening of their visit, Al Marri and his team gathered to bid farewell to Adele and her family. The effort had been a collective one, bringing together partners such as Dubai Airports, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the Museum of the Future, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, and Sky VIP Limousine.

Al Marri expressed his gratitude to all the entities that collaborated with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs to ensure an outstanding experience for Adele.

Adele’s father, Vitaly Shestovsky, expressed his family's gratitude for the exceptional hospitality and care they received. "We have never experienced such warmth and generosity before. The attention and support from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri had a profoundly positive impact on Adele’s well-being and our family’s emotional state."

He added, "Our visit to Dubai has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We spent an incredible week here, and even now, my children keep saying, 'We don’t want to leave Dubai.' However, we must return to Finland to continue Adele’s treatment, but we will definitely come back to this beautiful and welcoming city."

As they prepared to depart, the family carried with them more than just souvenirs—they took with them the memories of a city that, for one special week, opened its doors to make a young girl’s dream come true.