- Home
- Middle East
- Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition, celebrating silver jubilee in February 2026
Dubai Marathon Opens Registration For 25th Edition, Celebrating Silver Jubilee In February 2026
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) DUBAI,16th April, 2025 (WAM) – The organising committee of the Dubai Marathon has officially opened registration for the 25th edition of the iconic race, set to take place on February 1, 2026. Celebrating its silver jubilee, the Dubai Marathon – the middle East’s oldest international road race – will mark a significant milestone in its illustrious history with special activities and elite-level competition.
Held under the continued support of the Dubai Sports Council, the race is renowned for its flat, fast course that has attracted elite athletes and running enthusiasts from across the globe. With participation expected from over 140 countries, the event remains a cornerstone on Dubai’s sports Calendar and a key fixture in the global marathon circuit.
Recognised as the first race in the region to earn the prestigious Gold Label from World Athletics, the Dubai Marathon has become synonymous with record-breaking performances and world-class participation.
Legendary athletes, including Haile Gebrselassie, have graced its course – with Gebrselassie famously recording the second-fastest marathon time in history during his first appearance in Dubai in 2008, a feat that solidified the race's global standing.
Dubai Sports Council reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the event, highlighting the marathon’s contribution to the city’s international sports profile and its significant economic impact, particularly through tourism and hospitality. Over the past 25 years, the event has grown into one of the top ten marathons in the world, drawing top-tier athletes and thousands of amateur runners each year.
Alongside the full 42.195 km marathon, the 2026 edition will feature a 10 km road race and a 4 km fun run, offering an inclusive experience for participants of all fitness levels.
Recent Stories
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth slumps to 2.3%: UN trade agenc ..
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts
Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League starting line-ups
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative ..
Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters
Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction, but strong downside risks pe ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai9 minutes ago
-
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip24 minutes ago
-
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit24 minutes ago
-
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis centre in N'Djamena1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans2 hours ago
-
Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction, but strong downside risks persist: WTO2 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of Crypto.com2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology Conference 20253 hours ago
-
New discovery at MBRU identifies genetic cause of rare childhood growth3 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, European Parliament’s delegation discuss strengthening cooperation3 hours ago
-
FNC adopts recommendations to enhance role of national media through government policy3 hours ago
-
DoH, ADIO, Masdar City sign MoU to establish health, life sciences hub4 hours ago