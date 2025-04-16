Open Menu

Dubai Marathon Opens Registration For 25th Edition, Celebrating Silver Jubilee In February 2026

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition, celebrating silver jubilee in February 2026

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) DUBAI,16th April, 2025 (WAM) – The organising committee of the Dubai Marathon has officially opened registration for the 25th edition of the iconic race, set to take place on February 1, 2026. Celebrating its silver jubilee, the Dubai Marathon – the middle East’s oldest international road race – will mark a significant milestone in its illustrious history with special activities and elite-level competition.

Held under the continued support of the Dubai Sports Council, the race is renowned for its flat, fast course that has attracted elite athletes and running enthusiasts from across the globe. With participation expected from over 140 countries, the event remains a cornerstone on Dubai’s sports Calendar and a key fixture in the global marathon circuit.

Recognised as the first race in the region to earn the prestigious Gold Label from World Athletics, the Dubai Marathon has become synonymous with record-breaking performances and world-class participation.

Legendary athletes, including Haile Gebrselassie, have graced its course – with Gebrselassie famously recording the second-fastest marathon time in history during his first appearance in Dubai in 2008, a feat that solidified the race's global standing.

Dubai Sports Council reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the event, highlighting the marathon’s contribution to the city’s international sports profile and its significant economic impact, particularly through tourism and hospitality. Over the past 25 years, the event has grown into one of the top ten marathons in the world, drawing top-tier athletes and thousands of amateur runners each year.
Alongside the full 42.195 km marathon, the 2026 edition will feature a 10 km road race and a 4 km fun run, offering an inclusive experience for participants of all fitness levels.

Related Topics

World Sports Dubai Road Marathon February April Gold Silver National University Event All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Industry-first travel content creator college laun ..

Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai

9 minutes ago
 25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

24 minutes ago
 President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit

President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit

24 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans b ..

HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs

49 minutes ago
 UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima b ..

UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; revie ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans

2 hours ago
South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth ..

South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth slumps to 2.3%: UN trade agenc ..

2 hours ago
 PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two p ..

PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts

2 hours ago
 Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League start ..

Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Champions League starting line-ups

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic ..

Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative ..

2 hours ago
 Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters

Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters

2 hours ago
 Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction ..

Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction, but strong downside risks pe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East