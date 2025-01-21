Dubai Maritime Authority Advances Development Of Marine Tourism In Hatta
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 05:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) A delegation from the Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), part of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, led by Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the DMA, visited Hatta as part of ongoing efforts to monitor and enhance development projects in the area and enhance licenced marine tourism activities.
The visit included stops at the “Wadi Lim Lake” and “Hatta Kayak” at Hatta Dam, recognised as unique marine tourism destinations in Dubai and the UAE.
During the visit, the delegation met with Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director-General of Dubai Municipality, to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration and organise activities related to marine and waterway management. Both sides emphasised the importance of efforts to serve visitors and improve facilities and services, especially given the growing popularity of Hatta as an emerging tourist destination.
Sheikh Saeed expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all stakeholders in realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to develop Hatta as part of Dubai’s strategic plan.
He directed teams to continue enhancing marine services in the area in collaboration with relevant authorities and provide necessary support to marine tourism operators in the region.
“This visit reflects our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency in managing the waterways surrounding Hatta Dam, which reinforces Dubai’s position as a global tourism destination,” Sheikh Saeed said. “It also ensures top safety and quality levels across all associated marine activities”.
Sheikh Saeed reiterated that ensuring the safety of visitors and marine tourism enthusiasts in Hatta is among the Authority’s top priorities. He emphasised that this responsibility requires close coordination among all relevant stakeholders. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of securing and upgrading marine equipment used in the area.
The CEO highlighted Law No. 3 of 2023 concerning the DMA, which outlines the Authority’s role in developing, regulating, and managing the maritime sector and activities in the emirate according to global best practices.
Recent Stories
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz
Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $18.9 billion
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: European academics5 minutes ago
-
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD5 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & Community Developme ..35 minutes ago
-
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme35 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting50 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah1 hour ago
-
UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister2 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops to $83.58 pb2 hours ago
-
China's cold chain logistics sector achieves strong growth in 20242 hours ago
-
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards2 hours ago
-
Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $18.9 billion2 hours ago