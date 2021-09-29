Dubai Maritime Authority Discusses Cooperation With 'Enterprise Singapore'

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), has received a delegation from the "Enterprise Singapore", a Singapore government organisation under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, headed by Sugumaran Devaraja, Regional Director for the middle East and North Africa, to discuss development prospects between the sector's pioneers on both sides.

The meeting, held at the headquarters of DMCA in Dubai, sought to map out the opportunities to enhance effective cooperation and exchange of experiences between the authority and the entity, especially in the field of smart maritime technology, innovations and related technical solutions and exploring ways to develop the maritime sector in Dubai.

Sheikh Saeed stressed the authority's keenness to strengthen the strategic partnership and cooperation with various stakeholders to promote innovation in marine entertainment sectors and launch projects and initiatives that contribute to achieving the goals of both parties.

He emphasised that Dubai occupies an advanced position in terms of flexibility and readiness because of its advantages. He added that DMCA is dedicated to regulating, promoting and enhancing maritime activity to reaffirming Dubai's position as a first-class competitive marine hub.

From his side, Devaraja expressed his admiration for the authority's efforts to consolidate the emirate's maritime and competitive position to advance the development of the maritime sector, which contributes to promoting economic growth, achieving sustainable development goals, and consolidating Dubai's advanced position among the world's top maritime centres.