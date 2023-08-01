Open Menu

Dubai Maritime Authority Introduces New Administrative Decision On Transparency Of Local Sea Container Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2023) The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, the regulator of the shipping and maritime sector in Dubai, today announced the introduction of Administrative Decision No. 2 of 2023 on the Transparency of Local Sea Container Charges in Dubai Directive, which is designed to strengthen transparency, accountability, and competitiveness across Dubai’s maritime sector.

The Administrative Decision, which follows extensive industry-wide consultation as part of the DMA’s formal stakeholder partnership programme, comes into force from August 1st 2023, and is also driven by a thorough analysis of the industry and local sea container charges conducted by the DMA, which will bring more transparency to the maritime industry and ease of doing business in Dubai.

The new Administrative Decision, introduced under the enhanced mandate, outlines five important changes which will help ensure the adoption of global best practices across Dubai’s maritime ecosystem.

Firstly, Administrative Decision No. 2 of 2023 on the Transparency of Local Sea Container Charges in Dubai Directive, brings the freezing of sea container charges introduced by Directive No. 1 of 2023 on Transparency of Local Sea Container Charges in Dubai to an end.

Secondly, the new Administrative Decision requires providers of local sea container services to openly publish details of their previously filed charges with DMA on their corporate website within 30 days, thereby enhancing transparency for their customers.

Thirdly, it allows providers of local sea containers services to file for amendment of their local charges through the Dubai Trade single-window as per the defined process by the Authority.

Fourthly, having undertaken an extensive analysis of the charges submitted by service providers, the Dubai Maritime Authority has acted to introduce a new mechanism where service providers will charge directly for their services, and the local Port Operator will issue invoices separately for their provided services such as its Terminal Handling Charges (THC) and Truck Loading and Unloading Charges (TLUC) directly to the relevant user, as well as collect payment directly via the Dubai Trade Platform.

Finally, all Delivery Orders will be issued digitally through Dubai Trade Digital Delivery order platform to strengthen Dubai’s position as a digital city, notng that future details for implementation will be published in due course.

The publication of Administrative Decision No. 2 of 2023 on the Transparency of Local Sea Container Charges in Dubai Directive will increase Dubai’s competitiveness as a leading global trade hub.

