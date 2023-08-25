Open Menu

Dubai Maritime Authority Launches Maritime Consumer Rights Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Dubai Maritime Authority launches Maritime Consumer Rights campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2023) The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, today launched a new “Know Your Rights” campaign designed to strengthen the consumer rights of Traders & Beneficial Cargo Owners (BCOs) across one of Dubai’s most important sectors.

As a government authority, DMA is charged with regulating, coordinating, and supervising all aspects of Dubai's maritime sector, with consistent prioritization for consumers welfare.

The new Maritime Consumer Rights campaign, running over the coming months, continues this commitment to empowering consumers.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Executive Director of Dubai Maritime Authority, said, “The DMA’s new Maritime Consumer Rights campaign is designed to reaffirm the rights of Traders & BCOs, reminding them of their entitlements and protections within Dubai’s world-class maritime ecosystem.

As part of its proactive approach, the DMA will not only inform consumers of their rights but also raise awareness of the platforms which are available to raise any issues or concerns, strengthening the bridge between the regulatory body and its stakeholders.

Over the next few months, the DMA will be communicating directly with BCOs to explain their rights, as well as hosting a series of virtual educational workshops to equip them with the knowledge and understanding that they need.

Sheikh Saeed explained, “By empowering Traders & BCOs with the right knowledge, we ensure they can make informed choices based on their interests. The DMA is launching this campaign because we believe that consumer protection policies, laws and regulations are the bedrock of good business. Greater consumer confidence in turn provides a platform to continue growing the maritime sector in Dubai and remain a global leader.”

Related Topics

Business Dubai All Government

Recent Stories

IGCF 2023 hosts five specialised pre-forum activit ..

IGCF 2023 hosts five specialised pre-forum activities

12 minutes ago
 Electricity restored to Sharjah’s areas after te ..

Electricity restored to Sharjah’s areas after technical fault

12 minutes ago
 DPS schools to give 25 marks for sports activities ..

DPS schools to give 25 marks for sports activities: commissioner

44 minutes ago
 Youth dies in gun accident

Youth dies in gun accident

46 minutes ago
 Under training officers of Customs visit SSU headq ..

Under training officers of Customs visit SSU headquarters

46 minutes ago
 World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals ..

World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals spot in Paris Olympics

46 minutes ago
20 students of GCWUF complete internship

20 students of GCWUF complete internship

44 minutes ago
 Reception held in honor of two KP players selected ..

Reception held in honor of two KP players selected in Pakistan Davis Cup Squad

46 minutes ago
 ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another ..

ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another case

46 minutes ago
 8 dead, 1148 injured in road accidents in 24 hours ..

8 dead, 1148 injured in road accidents in 24 hours

49 minutes ago
 Webinar on 'Jinnah's vision of Pakistan'

Webinar on 'Jinnah's vision of Pakistan'

49 minutes ago
 14 plots sealed for fee default

14 plots sealed for fee default

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East