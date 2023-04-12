Dubai Maritime Authority launches series of workshops to enhance partnership with industry stakeholders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation – the regulator of the shipping and maritime sector in Dubai – has launched a series of workshops to enhance their partnership with industry stakeholders, including cooperating effectively to capitalise on future opportunities in the maritime industry.

The workshops are set to be attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority, along with several high-ranking DMA officials. They follow the DMA’s recent launch of a new programme to strengthen partnerships in the emirate’s maritime sector and engage decision-makers from maritime transport companies in the DMA’s efforts and initiatives to enhance the sector’s contribution to the local economy.

The series consists of three workshops to be hosted across three days, with the first session scheduled for Tuesday, 11th April 2023. The workshops are expected to welcome around 700 people, targeting various stakeholders across the maritime shipping sector, including operators, shipping service providers and others.

“The Emirate of Dubai is home to a vibrant maritime sector that plays a significant role in its economic development, positioning Dubai as a leader in the industry and the first city in the region to rank among the world’s top five destinations for the maritime industry,” said Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

“As the government authority charged with regulating, coordinating, and supervising all aspects of Dubai’s maritime sector, the Dubai Maritime Authority is committed to strengthening our partnerships with key players in the sector, and working together to identify strategic opportunities and challenges,” Sheikh Saeed added.

“We believe in regular consultation with our partners to inform our approach and priorities, as well as help us design programmes, initiatives, and regulations. To that end, we look forward to meeting all stakeholders in our workshops, and we welcome all feedback and views on key opportunities and issues facing the sector.”

The agenda for the sessions includes a thorough presentation that begins with a general overview of the Dubai maritime sector, The presentation sheds light on Law No. (3) of 2023 renaming Dubai Maritime City Authority to Dubai Maritime Authority and affiliating it with the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Moreover, the presentation outlines the DMA’s mandate, namely, regulation, which consists of creating favourable business practices and models, in line with international standards; Licensing, which includes organising and managing the registration and licensing of vessels in the Emirate of Dubai, as well as the licensing of marine crew; inspection – regular inspections of all vessels (both recreational and commercial) operating in Dubai waters; and certification, which consists of auditing the companies working in Dubai’s maritime sector and consequently issuing the maritime activity permits or NOCs to companies.

The programme also underlines the Authority’s leading objectives, where it fulfils two key functions: regulating the maritime sector and controlling maritime safety. The DMA aims to create a safe and vibrant maritime sector; enhance Dubai’s position as a leading centre for the maritime industry; promote safe navigation for all vessels in Dubai waters; and implement the highest standards and best environmental practices.