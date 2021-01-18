Dubai Maritime City announces completion of 80 percent of Phase 1 infrastructure works

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) Dubai Maritime City (DMC), DP World’s purpose-built maritime centre, has announced that infrastructure works in Phase 1 of its commercial district are nearing completion.

Almost 80 percent of the construction of the AED140 million road and infrastructure works of the development’s first phase have been completed. The site is set to become a major hub for maritime services, cementing Dubai's leading position as a leading global maritime centre.

Over 11 months, construction works in Phase 1 have seen a total of 4,830 man-days and 857,194 safe man-hours being recorded.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, said, "Despite the disruptions in the global industry, we take pride in the fact that the pandemic and the resulting restrictions on movement did not cause any significant delays in the project. The team worked tirelessly, ensuring all precautionary measures, including social distancing and regular comprehensive disinfection, were implemented. We are proud of the dedication and concerted efforts of the team that helped us achieve this milestone.

"Following the completion of the infrastructure of Phase 1, we will set the ball rolling for the development of other works of this landmark project that is set to transform the maritime sector in the country. Since the inception of Dubai Maritime City, our sole focus has been on offering upgraded facilities and services and enabling our sub-developers to realise their objectives.

We are confident of achieving this goal soon."

To date, more than 90 percent of all underground utilities including sewerage and stormwater, water, fire, irrigation, and telecom networks have been accomplished. Other works like civil and structural works for the stormwater, sewage, irrigation and fire stations that will ensure the overall development of DMC are also nearing completion in preparation for fit-out.

Approximately 95 percent of the construction of the 6 km pressurised irrigation line, the 6 km gravity sewer network and the 4 km stormwater network is complete. Apart from this, 3.5 km of the 7 km road works have also been completed. As much as 50 percent of the construction of the 300l/s sewer station with a capacity of 360m3 and the 420 l/s stormwater station with a capacity of 230m3 has been accomplished, while 60 percent of the fire and irrigation pump station building that combines 460m3 fire tanks and 1240m3 irrigation tanks has also been completed.

As an integrated, specialised development, Dubai Maritime City aims to stimulate substantial growth and development in the emirate, reinforcing the UAE’s preeminent global economic status. With efficient and sustainable infrastructure, the project will add significant value to the maritime industry and support the expansion of the business community in the country.