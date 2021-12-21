UrduPoint.com

Dubai Maritime City Authority Holds The First Forum For Shipping Agents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 11:01 PM

Dubai Maritime City Authority holds the First Forum for Shipping Agents

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2021) As part of its efforts to develop the leisure marine tourism sector in Dubai, the Dubai Maritime City Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation held the first forum for shipping agents at the authority’s headquarters in Port Rashid area in Dubai.

While presiding the meeting, Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, confirmed that in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, to ensure the provision of quality services and facilities to visiting foreign marine crafts, the DMCA continues its unremitting efforts to develop the recreational marine sector and enhance Dubai’s advanced and competitive position as one of the preferred destinations for yacht owners, charterers and travelers on cruise ships, which contributes to the development of the maritime sector, especially with the start of the marine tourism season in Dubai, and ensures the provision of the infrastructure to upgrade the marine sector in it.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority indicated the authority's keenness to strengthen strategic partnership and cooperation relations with various stakeholders in order to identify and advance the challenges facing the maritime sector in order to meet and exceed their aspirations, and consolidate Dubai's position as a world-class maritime centre.

The meeting’s agenda included a review of the authority’s efforts to overcome the challenges facing visiting foreign marine crafts, which were supported by a package of facilities provided to them in the Emirate of Dubai, in cooperation with the concerned authorities and entities, including allowing cruise ships and visiting foreign yachts to dock for long periods of up to 6 months in the waters of Dubai, allowing short berthing at marinas and marine clubs, exemption from customs duties and value-added tax, and other facilities.

During the meeting, the procedures for issuing sailing permits for the visiting foreign recreational marine vehicle, whether shipped or heading to Dubai by sailing, were discussed, besides previewing the authority's future plans aimed at strengthening the recreational maritime sector in the emirate.

The meeting concluded with a discussion of ways to support the sector and a review of the aspirations of shipping agents to ensure the development of tourist destinations, ports, marinas, facilities, and yacht services in the emirate.

