UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Maritime City Authority Lifts Timing Restrictions On Maritime Activities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:15 PM

Dubai Maritime City Authority lifts timing restrictions on maritime activities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Maritime City Authority, DMCA, has issued a circular lifting the timing restrictions for maritime activities.

The step indicates the return of the maritime sector in Dubai to its normal pace following the Dubai Government’s successful completion of the National Disinfection Programme, which paved the way for the restoration of economic activities including tourism initiatives.

DMCA continues its efforts to implement all the necessary measures to regulate and facilitate maritime activities that would strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global maritime hub.

The authority focuses on developing and implementing the legal and legislative frameworks needed to further regulate the maritime sector in Dubai, as well as constantly enhance its procedures to provide the best services that support maritime activities.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of DMCA, said, "The decision to lift the restrictions on maritime activities comes in line with the government’s directives to ease the movement of people in Dubai, paving the way for the maritime sector to return to its normal operations as we move towards the post-coronavirus phase.

This is an important step in facilitating the commercial activities in the emirate, especially that it now prepares to welcome huge number of tourists from all over the world, he added.

Related Topics

World Dubai Hub All From Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

6 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

51 minutes ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

1 hour ago

Nation's bright future links with quality of educa ..

19 minutes ago

Virus reschedule issues fuels switch of $1bln USGA ..

19 minutes ago

Second Round of French Local Elections Sees Record ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.