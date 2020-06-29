Dubai Maritime City Authority lifts timing restrictions on maritime activities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Maritime City Authority, DMCA, has issued a circular lifting the timing restrictions for maritime activities.

The step indicates the return of the maritime sector in Dubai to its normal pace following the Dubai Government’s successful completion of the National Disinfection Programme, which paved the way for the restoration of economic activities including tourism initiatives.

DMCA continues its efforts to implement all the necessary measures to regulate and facilitate maritime activities that would strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global maritime hub.

The authority focuses on developing and implementing the legal and legislative frameworks needed to further regulate the maritime sector in Dubai, as well as constantly enhance its procedures to provide the best services that support maritime activities.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of DMCA, said, "The decision to lift the restrictions on maritime activities comes in line with the government’s directives to ease the movement of people in Dubai, paving the way for the maritime sector to return to its normal operations as we move towards the post-coronavirus phase.

This is an important step in facilitating the commercial activities in the emirate, especially that it now prepares to welcome huge number of tourists from all over the world, he added.