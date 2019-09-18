Dubai Maritime City embarks on AED109 million Phase 1 Development

Dubai Maritime City, DMC, on Wednesday announced the start of construction of its Infrastructure for the commercial Phase 1 Development, with a total cost of AED109 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Dubai Maritime City, DMC, on Wednesday announced the start of construction of its Infrastructure for the commercial Phase 1 Development, with a total cost of AED109 million.

The announcement was made by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group's Chairman and CEO, at a ceremony held at the site. The purpose of this project is to enhance the infrastructure of DMC to support and enable all the commercial sub-developers to complete their project, said a press release issued by DMC on Wednesday.

Bin Sulayem commented, "Development of Phase 1 comes at an important time with upgraded facilities and services to existing and potential customers.

We look forward to its continued success and contribution to the economy, creating jobs at the heart of Dubai."

The Infrastructure Phase 1 will also integrate DMC in the Mina Rashid area that includes the QE2 Hotel, Marina Fitness 72 and other commercial and residential facilities. The project is expected to be completed in early 2021.

The work will include new roads and paving, sewerage and storm water systems, irrigation, telecom connectivity, street lighting, electrical works, a pump station, and maintenance of existing services. The development of the commercial area will enhance Dubai Maritime City position as a leading maritime services provider, said the press release.