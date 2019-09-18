UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Maritime City Embarks On AED109 Million Phase 1 Development

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

Dubai Maritime City embarks on AED109 million Phase 1 Development

Dubai Maritime City, DMC, on Wednesday announced the start of construction of its Infrastructure for the commercial Phase 1 Development, with a total cost of AED109 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Dubai Maritime City, DMC, on Wednesday announced the start of construction of its Infrastructure for the commercial Phase 1 Development, with a total cost of AED109 million.

The announcement was made by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group's Chairman and CEO, at a ceremony held at the site. The purpose of this project is to enhance the infrastructure of DMC to support and enable all the commercial sub-developers to complete their project, said a press release issued by DMC on Wednesday.

Bin Sulayem commented, "Development of Phase 1 comes at an important time with upgraded facilities and services to existing and potential customers.

We look forward to its continued success and contribution to the economy, creating jobs at the heart of Dubai."

The Infrastructure Phase 1 will also integrate DMC in the Mina Rashid area that includes the QE2 Hotel, Marina Fitness 72 and other commercial and residential facilities. The project is expected to be completed in early 2021.

The work will include new roads and paving, sewerage and storm water systems, irrigation, telecom connectivity, street lighting, electrical works, a pump station, and maintenance of existing services. The development of the commercial area will enhance Dubai Maritime City position as a leading maritime services provider, said the press release.

Related Topics

Storm World Water Hotel Dubai Rashid SITE Sultan Ahmed All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Macron in Rome to turn populist page

3 minutes ago

US consular staffer to stay in Turkey jail on spy ..

3 minutes ago

PAL to organize special program titled "Rooh-e-Aza ..

4 minutes ago

RWMC puts up banners, posters to create awareness ..

4 minutes ago

Crowning moment for Expo 2020 Dubai as final secti ..

15 minutes ago

Israeli Blue and White Bloc Overtakes Likud by 1 S ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.