Dubai Maritime City, Etihad Esco sign agreement to retrofit buildings with energy-efficient systems

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), an energy services company and a subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has signed an agreement to retrofit buildings at DP World, UAE Region’s purpose-built maritime centre, Dubai Maritime City’s (DMC) facilities.

The agreement is part of the cooperation and strategic partnership between the two organisations in sustainability and energy efficiency.

The agreement includes installing modern air conditioning, lighting, and thermal insulation solutions in the facilities. Three cooling systems will be installed to optimise the performance of central coolers (Adiabatic Cooling System) with a central control unit. The air exchange units control system will be modified by installing smart valves as well as replacing the triple valves with dual ones, replacing a number of air conditioning units with modern energy-saving units.

Thermal insulation will be optimised by isolating a total of 2,725 square meters of the glass surface. As for lighting solutions, a total of 1,142 traditional lights will be replaced with modern, energy-efficient ones.

The project is expected to save 729,373 kilowatt-hours annually, which is 20 percent of the total current consumption of the targeted facilities.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region, said, "Through our strategic partnership with Etihad ESCO, we hope to carry on the energy efficiency movement in the UAE and the region endorsed by the leaders of our nation.

We have always been committed to using innovative technologies to improve energy efficiency at the Commercial and Industrial Districts facilities in DMC.

"We are certain that the implementation of practices that comply with the Green Building programme by the Government of Dubai, will help us save costs, showcasing our concern for the greater good of the environment and strengthening our contribution to the Emirates Green Agenda 2030."

Faisal Al Raisi, Acting Chief Operating Officer at Etihad ESCO, said, "We, at Etihad ESCO, take pride in providing a variety of energy services to Dubai Maritime City’s facilities. The project will provide a package of integrated, diversified and sustainable solutions to increase energy efficiency. At Etihad ESCO, we aim to implement several energy conservation projects as well as expand the portfolios of the entities that benefit from them. This contributes to realising the objectives of the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 programmes."

Etihad ESCO aims to create an energy-efficient contracting market for energy service companies by auditing and proposing energy conservation standards by retrofitting buildings and increasing energy efficiency, in addition to solar energy projects and the provision of smart supervision and control solutions through measurement and verification centres.