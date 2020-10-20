Dubai Maritime City marks 70% completion of Phase I of infrastructure works

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) DP World, the Dubai-based global provider of smart logistics solutions, on Tuesday announced the overall completion of 70 percent of the AED140 million road and infrastructure works within Phase I of the residential and commercial development at Dubai Maritime City, DMC.

The completion is expected in the first quarter of 2021. It will provide DMC with an efficient and sustainable infrastructure to support a modern business community, and enable the vision of sub-developers.

The significant achievement to date in the Phase I of DMC's residential and commercial development relates to the completion of all underground services on Sheikh Rashid Road, one of the project's main arteries providing access to the sub-developers' plots located alongside the seaside corniche area. Additional features completed in this area also include road infrastructure, illumination and other elements.

Other parts of the work include the completion of approximately 90 percent of deep sewerage and drainage services, and around 80 percent progress on the potable water, fire, irrigation and telecom networks. Other essential works currently under execution include the main pump stations, water storage and discharge points.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said, "The efforts made on the project have assured the overall Phase I completion by Q1, 2021, delivering all major and minor infrastructure expected from a modern and sustainable community which will provide users and sub-developers with the optimal environment and lifestyle. We look forward to DMC's continued success and contribution to the economy."

Dubai Maritime City, the world's first purpose-build maritime centre, is a man-made peninsula. While its Primary focus is corporate maritime, this mixed-use environment covers every aspect of industrial, commercial and leisure requirements for the maritime fraternity. Its sea-based location offers easy access to thriving businesses and stunning views of Dubai's coastline and the harbour.

The Infrastructure Phase 1 integrate DMC with the Mina Rashid area (P & O Marinas) that includes Marina views, Marina Cubes, Marinas, and other commercial and residential facilities.

There are other phases that will follow: Phase II for the Industrial Precinct (in 2023) and Phase III and Phase IV for the Commercial Precinct.