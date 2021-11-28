UrduPoint.com

Dubai Maritime City's Industrial District To Undergo Infrastructure Enhancements Worth AED 13.4mn

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 08:45 PM

Dubai Maritime City&#039;s industrial district to undergo infrastructure enhancements worth AED 13.4mn

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) DP World’s purpose-built maritime centre, Dubai Maritime City (DMC) announced 20% completion of the upgrade for the wastewater management network in the industrial precinct.

The network will connect DMC, Mina Rashid and P&O Marinas to the existing Dubai Municipality main infrastructure.

DMC features varied facilities including workshops, warehouses, showrooms, shops, office spaces, yacht manufacturing workshops and more that are ideal for major businesses in marine services.

Currently, their customer base includes companies primarily dealing with ship lifts, ship repair and yacht manufacturing. The AED 13.4 million upgrade project will meet the increasing demand within the industrial hub creating an uptick in the number of occupants.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMC, said: "The Industrial Precinct of Dubai Maritime City is a bustling business hub, housing leading marine companies.

Currently, the occupancy rate in the district has reached 82 per cent with 299 business partners. The rapidly increasing number of occupants prompted us to initiate the upgrade of the existing effluent treatment systems to offer first-grade services for the businesses here. We are constantly working to ensure that our existing facilities meet our clients’ needs. Thus, supporting our mission and purpose of helping DMC’s business partners thrive and preserving the quality we offer our discerning customers, while also facilitating the wastewater treatment processes in the city."

Currently, the team has achieved 98 percent of the design work and 36 per cent of the engineering and placement of contracts related to the upgrade project that commenced in October 2020 and is scheduled for completion in Q2 of 2022.

Related Topics

World Business Dubai Rashid Hub UAE Dirham October 2020 Million Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavili ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

3 hours ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t ..

US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t exist now: American business ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.