DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) DP World’s purpose-built maritime centre, Dubai Maritime City (DMC) announced 20% completion of the upgrade for the wastewater management network in the industrial precinct.

The network will connect DMC, Mina Rashid and P&O Marinas to the existing Dubai Municipality main infrastructure.

DMC features varied facilities including workshops, warehouses, showrooms, shops, office spaces, yacht manufacturing workshops and more that are ideal for major businesses in marine services.

Currently, their customer base includes companies primarily dealing with ship lifts, ship repair and yacht manufacturing. The AED 13.4 million upgrade project will meet the increasing demand within the industrial hub creating an uptick in the number of occupants.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMC, said: "The Industrial Precinct of Dubai Maritime City is a bustling business hub, housing leading marine companies.

Currently, the occupancy rate in the district has reached 82 per cent with 299 business partners. The rapidly increasing number of occupants prompted us to initiate the upgrade of the existing effluent treatment systems to offer first-grade services for the businesses here. We are constantly working to ensure that our existing facilities meet our clients’ needs. Thus, supporting our mission and purpose of helping DMC’s business partners thrive and preserving the quality we offer our discerning customers, while also facilitating the wastewater treatment processes in the city."

Currently, the team has achieved 98 percent of the design work and 36 per cent of the engineering and placement of contracts related to the upgrade project that commenced in October 2020 and is scheduled for completion in Q2 of 2022.