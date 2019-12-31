UrduPoint.com
Dubai Marks Arrival Of Six International Cruise Liners In One Day

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:45 PM

Dubai marks arrival of six international cruise liners in one day

Strengthening Dubai’s position as the leading "cruise hub of the region", the emirate welcomed six international cruise liners on 29th December 2019, via the Mina Rashid cruise terminal

The terminal dealt with over 60,000 cruise passengers, as they handled all the processes for the smooth arrival of TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 5, Pullmantur Cruises’ Horizon, MSC Cruises’ MSC Lirica, Jalesh Cruises’ Karnika, as well as the maiden calls from Costa Cruises’ Costa Diadema and Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas.

Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al Mannaei, CEO P&O Marinas and Executive Director of Mina Rashid, said, "The flawless handling of more than 60,000 cruise visitors on a single day testifies to the operational efficiencies we have put in place. Welcoming six cruise ships simultaneously also reflects the immense trust that cruise operators place in our capabilities. At Mina Rashid, we constantly invest in enhancing the services and support systems for today’s fleet of ultra-modern cruise vessels. We aim to help build on the increasing popularity of luxury cruise tourism and strengthen Dubai’s position as the ‘cruise hub of the region’.

This is what Mina Rashid is being continuously developed for."

Hamad bin Mejren, Senior Vice President, Dubai Tourism, said, "As testament to the emirate’s position as the leading hub for cruising in the region, this milestone is a sound reflection of how far Dubai has come on its journey to becoming the preferred destination of choice for international cruise travellers and cruise operators alike. As we increase momentum and continue our efforts to raise the bar even higher for the city’s cruising industry, the support and collaboration we receive from our stakeholders will be paramount to our sustained success and will allow us to ensure that we can provide enriching, world-class services to cruise visitors from across the globe."

The 2019-2020 cruise season will also see increased efforts to promote cruise tourism in the region by the Dubai Cruise Committee, comprising leading industry partners, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DP World UAE Region, operator of the Mina Rashid Cruise Terminal, Emirates Airlines, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Dubai Customs.

