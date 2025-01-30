Open Menu

Dubai Media Incorporated Launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) has unveiled a new cultural publishing venture, 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House', aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a global cultural and media hub.

The launch, which took place during the 17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2025 in Dubai, aims to foster a new era of creativity and innovation in the publishing industry. The publishing house is set to adopt modern methodologies and advanced technologies, enriching the fields of literature and culture with diverse perspectives and new areas of research, writing, and translation.

Hamad bin Karam, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan newspaper, presented the vision and strategic objectives of Dar Al Bayan Publishing, explaining that it will enhance the local and Arab publishing landscape.

The publishing house, he said, will adopt innovative and high-quality contemporary methodologies in the realms of publishing, culture, and intellectual thought, reinforcing and reflecting Dubai’s distinctive approach to creativity, openness, and uniqueness.

Dar Al Bayan Publishing House will contribute to the global literary scene by adopting international standards and exploring new frontiers in publishing.The venture is expected to contribute significantly to Dubai's creative economy and support national initiatives. It will offer a wide range of content, from literature and culture to research and translation.

The initiative is seen as a significant step towards strengthening Dubai's position as a global cultural and intellectual hub.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Hub Media From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Pu ..

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

56 seconds ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

16 minutes ago
 Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first ha ..

Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic ..

UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

46 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate deci ..

Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision

49 minutes ago
 In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting cha ..

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change

1 hour ago
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

1 hour ago
 Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil r ..

Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery

1 hour ago
 'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansio ..

'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion

1 hour ago
 Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engin ..

Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..

2 hours ago
 FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Eng ..

FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers

1 hour ago
 Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite ..

Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East