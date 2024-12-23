Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) Dubai’s Metro and Tram services have achieved an impressive 96 percent score in the International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS) for 2024, a significant improvement from 87.2 percent in 2022 and 92.2 percent in 2023.

This milestone reflects the commitment of Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) and Keolis-MHI’s, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, to delivering exceptional public transport services that prioritise customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

The ICXS evaluation measures critical factors such as customer-centric design, service quality, technology integration, and real-time communication. This accreditation underscores RTA's ability to consistently meet and exceed global benchmarks for public transport, ensuring seamless, efficient, and innovative travel experiences for passengers.


Abdul Al Mohsen Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at RTA, said, “This achievement highlights RTA’s commitment to setting new standards of excellence in public transportation. It aligns with RTA’s mission to enhance customer happiness by consistently delivering efficient and innovative mobility solutions.”

He added, “ RTA will continue leveraging its capabilities to ensure Dubai’s rail services provide an unparalleled travel experience, characterised by reliability and forward-thinking innovation.”

David Franks, Managing Director of Keolis MHI, stated, "This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to creating a smooth and enjoyable experience for every passenger. We are proud to support RTA in its vision of providing world-class public transport that prioritises customer satisfaction."

