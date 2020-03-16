Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Butterfly Garden announce temporary closure due to COVID-19 concerns

UrduPoint.com
Mon 16th March 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden announced a temporary closure of the attractions, with immediate effect, until 31st March 2020.

"This is in light of the COVID-19 that is affecting the nation and has been implemented as a measure to protect visitors and workers," the organiser of the two parks said today.

Abdel Naser Rahhal, Vice Chairman of Cityland Group, the developer of two gardens, commented, "Within the framework of the precautionary and preventive measures against the new coronavirus emerging in the Emirate of Dubai, and in our attention to the health and safety of visitors and employees, Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden announce their temporary closure until 31st March 2020. We wish everyone health and wellness."

