Dubai Miracle Garden set to welcome visitors on 1st November

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) Dubai Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, returns for its ninth season on Sunday, 1 November, promising visitors a truly memorable experience with its magnificent display of intricately designed blooms. The park is set to reopen under stringent health and safety protocols designed to ensure visitors can continue to enjoy a fun-filled experience within a safe environment.

The attraction this year features the largest display of the most fragrant and colourful blooms, with over 150 million flowers of more than 120 varieties, including some of which have never been cultivated in the Gulf region. In addition to adding plenty of outdoor activities, the park has enhanced its night experience for guests by adding sculptures adorned with twinkling lights.

Among the many notable concepts at the park is the ‘aerial floating lady’ dressed in exotic flowers. The revamped amphitheater features a magnificent palace that serves as an observatory where visitors will be able to enjoy live entertainment and other shows. From the top, visitors can capture the stunning panoramic views of the complete garden.

A 400-meter walking track at the park offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy leisurely walks amidst the floral artistry. The track will also be used for daily entertainment shows including costume and floral parades, street performers, Zumba sessions and other physical and recreational activities. Visitors will be welcomed by some of the most popular and prominent cartoon characters at the main entrance and be treated to skillfully designed 3D shapes of life-size animals.

Attractions at the park include the record-breaking Emirates A380 display along with an 18-metre floral structure of Mickey Mouse within the garden’s Disney Avenue, which will continue to act as some of the most extravagant displays in the garden.

Other visual treats returning this year include the Floral Castle that accommodates a garden dining experience, illuminated nightscape, and the distinctive Caribbean and Asian hammocks.

Engineer Abdel Naser Rahhal, Creator and Co-founder of Dubai Miracle Garden and Vice Chairman of Cityland Group, the developer of the ambitious botanical project, said: "Every year, we challenge ourselves to create new and distinctive displays to keep Dubai Miracle Garden close to the hearts and minds of our visitors, giving them an experience worthy of sharing between friends and family members. This distinction that we bring to our visitors, season after season is the result of the creativity, commitment and hard work of our team, whose aim is to achieve the highest level of recognition for Dubai Miracle Garden and highlight Dubai as a leading tourist destination."

Rehal added that Dubai Miracle Garden places the health and safety of its visitors as its top priority. "All necessary measures and protocols have been put in place in line with government health authority’s requirements and procedures. The venue will strictly monitor the body temperature of visitors entering the garden and hand sanitisers will be available across all areas. Social distancing rules will also be strictly implemented across the park. The park’s team has been trained to fully carry out health, safety and security measures," he said.

Sprawled across a land area of 72,000 square meters in the heart of Dubailand, the park will also offer visitors a dedicated space for entertainment and the sale of food and beverages.

Dubai Miracle Garden will be open daily from 9:00am until 9:00pm during weekdays and from 9:00am until 11:00pm on weekends (Friday and Saturday) and public holidays. Children below the age of three and people of determination can access the park for free.