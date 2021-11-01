Dubai Miracle Garden welcomes visitors for its 10th season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Dubai Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, is returning for its tenth season, a milestone in the award-winning garden’s journey. To mark the opening of the new season on Monday, the garden has been decked up with a range of never-before-seen floral installations that promise a multi-sensory experience.

Dubai Miracle Garden features over 150 million natural flowers and plants from more than 120 varieties, some of which are rare and not cultivated anywhere else in the Gulf region.

Abdel Naser Rahhal, Creator and Co-Founder of Dubai Miracle Garden and Vice Chairman of Cityland Group, the developer of the botanical project, said, "We’re delighted to open the tenth consecutive season of the Dubai Miracle Garden. This moment is made more special because the garden offers families a unique opportunity to walk in floral spaces in an enchanting outdoor environment. The entire team has worked hard to ensure the new installations at Dubai Miracle Garden delight the visitors and gives them an opportunity to feel at one with nature in a safe and fun environment."

"The new season of Dubai Miracle Garden is running parallel to the Expo 2020, an event that is capturing the imagination of a global audience. Dubai Miracle Garden, which takes inspiration from the Expo’s cutting-edge design, creativity and hospitality, is a unique addition to the itinerary of visitors to the mega global event.

"

The highlight of Dubai Miracle Garden’s newest additions is a list of exciting floral installations inspired by The Smurfs, a children’s comic and animation franchise centered on a fictional community of small blue creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest. A special ‘Smurf Village Attraction Area’ will host tens of life-sized mushroom houses and will be decked with furniture inspired from the animated film series. Families will have the opportunity to enter these innovative mushroom houses and share the experience of living like a character from The Smurfs.

Dubai Miracle Garden’s tenth season also features a newly designed three-dimensional clock, a ‘floating rock’ with a fountain, floral peacocks, as well as two floral exhibits inspired by children’s favourite characters: a ‘Genie’ that stands almost 15 meters tall and a ‘flying magic carpet’. These new attractions are in addition to the Garden’s existing suite of floral displays: such as the green sculpted Emirates A380, ballet dancers, an amphitheatre-cum-observatory that hosts live performances, a scintillating ‘Floral Castle’ and much more.