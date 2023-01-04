UrduPoint.com

Dubai Motorists Can Easily Report Minor Traffic Accidents And Accidents Against Unknown Party At ENOC Service Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against unknown party at ENOC service stations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), has recently launched the fourth phase of the "On-The-GO" initiative that allows motorists to report minor traffic accidents and obtain accident against unknown party reports at participating ENOC service stations.

During the fourth phase, ENOC personnel at service stations will assist motorists in reporting minor accidents and obtain accident against unknown party reports in a few minutes.

According to Lieutenant Majid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the 'On-The-Go' initiative, the initiative reflects Dubai Police's keenness to provide customers with exceptional services by reducing the waiting time to issue minor traffic accidents and accidents against unknown party reports.

"It also assists police patrols in maintaining the flow of the traffic, as well as strengthen Dubai Police's partnership and cooperation with private sectors," he said.

"This initiative responds to the Government's objectives of enhancing the community's way of life and maximising their happiness," Al Kaabi continued.

The chairman of the 'On-The-Go' initiative said strengthening their partnership with ENOC through making the 'On-The-Go' service complements Dubai Police Smart App, via which motorists can also report minor accidents and accidents against an unknown party within three minutes. "We consider customers who do not own smart devices and others who prefer to issue the report from the police stations directly," Al Kaabi noted.

Launched in 2015, the 'On-The-Go' initiative initially aimed at enabling motorists to report minor accidents at ENOC's service stations instead of going to a police station, where they may have to wait in a queue to report an accident.

Related Topics

Accident Police Police Station Dubai Company Oil Traffic May 2015 From

Recent Stories

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

54 seconds ago
 Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufactur ..

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers gathering at DUPHAT 2023 N ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Servic ..

Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Services&#039; to join SCDA

31 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) disburses scho ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) disburses scholarships to needy students

6 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto for ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto for comprehensive crackdown agains ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda &#039;D33&#039; with total ec ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.