Dubai Motorists can now report minor traffic accidents at 112 ENOC service stations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) The General Command of Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC, has recently launched the third phase of its "On-The-GO" initiative that allows motorists to report minor accidents at participating ENOC service stations.

During the third phase, 100 ENOC service stations joined the initiative bringing the total number of participating stations to 112, and 250 ENOC employees among the stations’ supervisors were also trained to assist motorists in reporting minor accidents.

According to Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, the initiative reflects Dubai Police's keenness to provide customers with an exceptional service by reducing the waiting-time to issue a traffic accident report. "It also assists police patrols to maintain the flow of the traffic, as well as strengthen Dubai Police's partnership and cooperation with private sectors," Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri said.

"This initiative responds to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to reduce the number of customers visiting government service centres," he continued.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said, "ENOC’s strategy is focused around servicing all segments of the society and building unique and strong ties with public and private institutions, as advised by our wise leadership. We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Dubai Police through making 'On-The-Go’ service available for as many road users as possible and facilitating the process of minor traffic accidents’ reporting for both individuals and the police authorities.

Brigadier Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, stressed that the initiative complements Dubai Police Smart App via which motorists can also report minor accidents within three minutes. "We take into account customers who do not own smart devices and others who prefer to issue the report from the police stations directly," Brig. Sulaiman said.

"The concept saw the light in 2015 when we noticed that 82% of received reports were about minor traffic accidents, and motorists would wait for 20 to 25 minutes until the police patrol reaches the accident site. Moreover, reporting accidents can take another 24 minutes, resulting in traffic jams and unnecessary change in traffic flows," the Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station continued.

"With 250 ENOC employees who are trained to register minor traffic accidents reports, the initiative’s first phase had started with only 18 ENOC employees who were later joined by 40 more to assist motorists during the second phase," he explained.

Brig. Bin Sulaiman stressed that Dubai Police, under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has harnessed its capabilities to ensure the provision of innovative services that exceed the public’s expectations.

Launched in 2015, the initiative aims at enabling motorists to report minor accidents at ENOC’s service stations instead of going to the police station where they may have to wait in long queues to report an accident.