UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority Beats Seven-year Record For Number Of Companies Joining In April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority beats seven-year record for number of companies joining in April

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – welcomed 216 new businesses to their Free Zone in April 2021, the highest recorded number for April in 7 years. Q1 2021 was also the free zone’s best performance in seven years.

Despite the global economic situation, DMCC has continued to attract a broad range of entrepreneurs, SMEs and larger multinationals to Dubai through world-class facilities and business support services, demonstrating their value-add for member companies.

The strong growth builds on momentum coming from initiatives including the highly anticipated DMCC Cacao Centre and the upcoming DMCC Crypto Centre, which will further expand DMCC’s eco system for trade.

New bundled price packages and laser-targeted outreach saw DMCC drive increase engagement with key markets, including China, UK, France, India and others.

Interest from Israel remains significantly strong.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: "The global pandemic has resulted in business across the world reassessing where they are based to ensure they have access to the right levels of support, leading facilities and first-class services. Our community of over 18,000 businesses continues to grow at record rates because we are doing exactly that – supporting our member companies and increasing their ease of doing business. This record month truly demonstrates the resilience of Dubai’s economy, and the commitment that DMCC has to its member companies."

This achievement follows a record 205 companies joining the Free Zone in September 2020, and DMCC being awarded Global Free Zone of the Year by the Financial Times’ fDi Magazine for a sixth consecutive year in October 2020.

Related Topics

India World Business Israel China France Dubai Price Enterprise United Kingdom April September October 2020 Market From Government Best

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre distributes 15,00 ..

3 minutes ago

Establishment of UAE Naval Forces reflects wisdom ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

5 hours ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

6 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.