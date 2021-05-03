Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority beats seven-year record for number of companies joining in April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – welcomed 216 new businesses to their Free Zone in April 2021, the highest recorded number for April in 7 years. Q1 2021 was also the free zone’s best performance in seven years.

Despite the global economic situation, DMCC has continued to attract a broad range of entrepreneurs, SMEs and larger multinationals to Dubai through world-class facilities and business support services, demonstrating their value-add for member companies.

The strong growth builds on momentum coming from initiatives including the highly anticipated DMCC Cacao Centre and the upcoming DMCC Crypto Centre, which will further expand DMCC’s eco system for trade.

New bundled price packages and laser-targeted outreach saw DMCC drive increase engagement with key markets, including China, UK, France, India and others.

Interest from Israel remains significantly strong.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: "The global pandemic has resulted in business across the world reassessing where they are based to ensure they have access to the right levels of support, leading facilities and first-class services. Our community of over 18,000 businesses continues to grow at record rates because we are doing exactly that – supporting our member companies and increasing their ease of doing business. This record month truly demonstrates the resilience of Dubai’s economy, and the commitment that DMCC has to its member companies."

This achievement follows a record 205 companies joining the Free Zone in September 2020, and DMCC being awarded Global Free Zone of the Year by the Financial Times’ fDi Magazine for a sixth consecutive year in October 2020.