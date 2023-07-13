Open Menu

Dubai Municipality And DIEZ Sign MoU For Dubai Horizons System

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Dubai Municipality and DIEZ sign MoU for Dubai Horizons System

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) Dubai Municipality signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones (DIEZ) Authority as part of the Dubai Horizons System, which organises routes in low-altitude airspace and drone landing locations.

The MoU supports the aspirations of Dubai in the field of air mobility and achieving objectives and strategies of Dubai Municipality for the Dubai Horizons System with regard to planning routes for drones, airport locations, and low-altitude airspace landing locations, based on the partners’ experiences in civil aviation requirements and policies related to it, and the Municipality’s expertise in urban planning.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mariam Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality; and Muammar Al Katheeri, Chief Officer Engineering and Sustainability at the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

Al Muhairi said: “The agreements and strategic partnerships related to the Dubai Horizons System are in line with the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai in the field of infrastructure for the aviation sector and the locations of airports and runways designated for drones.

It ensures development services related to this sector and reinforces the attractiveness, leadership, and competitiveness of Dubai and its leading position in the industry.

The MoU further supports the strategic cooperation and exchange of experiences and knowledge in the various fields of work of Dubai Municipality and ‘DIEZ’, and benefits from the joint services provided that enhance the Municipality’s efforts in adopting and supporting leading solutions in geographic information systems.”

Muammar Al Katheeri, Chief Officer Engineering & Sustainability at Dubai Integrated Economic Zone (DIEZ) said: “This step aligns with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority's commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination with various government entities in Dubai and the UAE.

The aim is to provide the necessary facilities and support for Dubai's future plans in aviation and other sectors.

This endeavour seeks to strengthen the investment environment of Dubai, consolidating its reputation as a global role model. The collaboration with Dubai Municipality showcases our dedication to contributing to the growth and future development of Dubai. This partnership strives to improve the quality of life and enhance the emirate's global competitiveness, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040”.

The MoU further states sharing databases, geographical digital information, and 3D charts, which indicates the planning standards for low-altitude airspace in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Both parties will also exchange data and digital information related to route planning for drones and the locations of landing in low-altitude airspace.

Furthermore, under this MoU, the parties will provide the infrastructure of servers and geographic databases which are required to store the data and 3D charts and publish them on the appropriate systems. Consulting services in the field of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) will also be offered; in order to accomplish the interests of the respective parties. Additionally, they will also outline the communication mechanisms and define necessary contacts to handle requests, as well as emergency situations and escalating communications.

The MoU further stipulates that DIEZ is also committed to supporting Dubai Municipality in this project, including assistance with the mechanisms for implementing the pilot phase related to planning drone routes and low-altitude airspace landing locations.

It further entails organising specialised workshops in the region relating to the planning standards, and the provision of engineering and planning legislation that has been approved by the Civil Aviation Authority, in addition to coordinating with the Municipality in low-altitude airspace planning, by ensuring compatibility and harmony with its future urban plans.

Related Topics

Drone Exchange UAE Dubai From Government Industry Airport

Recent Stories

IDB president assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB president assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's population likely to reach 380mln by 2 ..

Pakistan's population likely to reach 380mln by 2050

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief Hopes Proposals Sent to Putin Will Lead t ..

UN Chief Hopes Proposals Sent to Putin Will Lead to Positive Outcome for Grain A ..

4 minutes ago
 UK Receives Over 300,000 Visa Applications From Uk ..

UK Receives Over 300,000 Visa Applications From Ukrainian Refugees - Authorities

5 minutes ago
 Need stressed for further strengthening Pak-Iran t ..

Need stressed for further strengthening Pak-Iran trade, diplomatic ties

22 minutes ago
 Over a dozen injured in rain-related incidents

Over a dozen injured in rain-related incidents

22 minutes ago
UK's National Debt May Hit 300% of GDP by 2070s - ..

UK's National Debt May Hit 300% of GDP by 2070s - Watchdog

22 minutes ago
 US Secret Service Unable to Determine Suspect in W ..

US Secret Service Unable to Determine Suspect in White House Cocaine Probe - Rep ..

22 minutes ago
 Elites of Some Countries Stage Russia's Technologi ..

Elites of Some Countries Stage Russia's Technological Blockade - Putin

27 minutes ago
 Fortum Says Proceedings on Assets Transfer to Russ ..

Fortum Says Proceedings on Assets Transfer to Russian External Management to Sta ..

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 empowers gam ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 empowers gaming talent with unmissable des ..

39 minutes ago
 Putin Proposes to Prepare New National Project on ..

Putin Proposes to Prepare New National Project on Data Economy

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East