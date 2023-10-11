Dubai Municipality announces comprehensive development plan for labourer’s community markets in the emirate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2023) Dubai Municipality launched a comprehensive development plan for community labourer’s markets in the labour zones within Dubai.

The plan encompasses the establishment of a new market covering an area of 16,227 square meters in industrial zones of Al Quoz 3, another covering 9,292 square meters in Muhaisanah 2, and renovation of the community labourers market in Al Quoz 4, which is spread across 14,231 square meters.

The move comes in line with Dubai Municipality’s goal to reinforce its social responsibility towards the labourers and enhance their quality of life and well-being by delivering integrated services and all necessities within the same location and ensuring top-notch standards and viability of life and stability.

Dr. Naseem Rafie, Director of the Health and Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Municipality has created a comprehensive plan for the advancement of labour community markets in the industrial zones and labor housing areas. The move aims to realise the Municipality’s goal including the transformation of markets in housing areas for labourers into integrated spaces and recreational areas following the regulations and requirements of Dubai. It also seeks to develop a space in line with the criteria of sustainable urban planning to support Dubai’s vision to become the best city to live and work in the world by adhering to the highest standards of quality of life and well-being. In addition, the plan aims to reinforce social responsibility towards labourers by developing a safe and unique shopping experience for labourers living in those areas and meeting their necessities in accordance with top-notch public health, occupational, and proactive prevention standards.

”

The plan to develop and establish community labour markets is projected to yield various benefits by offering comprehensive shopping spaces which include designated spaces for ready-to-eat food, vegetable and fruit shops, meat and fish, consumer shops, and clothing, as well as barbershops, sewing, and ticket centres.

Furthermore, it guarantees the products and materials at a price range that matches the financial capability of workers and meets all health, safety, and food safety standards set by Dubai Municipality.

In addition, the Municipality will supervise the hosting of recreational, social, and sporting events within these community markets to transform them into a sought-after recreational destination for labours by partnering with Dubai Police, which is one of the strategic partners of the Municipality in establishing markets.

The development of the community labourer’s market will encourage community participation within local companies and institutions, which are operating in the public and private sectors. It will be attained by building strong collaboration with these companies in terms of conducting recreational, sporting and health and community activities for laborers within the allocated spaces in the market free of any charge.

In 2022, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police launched the Community labourers’ Market in the Al Quoz area, which is the first licenced formal market in a labour zone.

Unlike random markets that attract thousands of labourers and sell products without a licence, the formal market focuses on eliminating practices that impact consumer and public health.

