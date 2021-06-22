UrduPoint.com
Dubai Municipality Approves Job Titles For Remote Work

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, has approved job titles for remote work to ensure the continuity of municipal services and operations efficiently.

Dubai Municipality is the first government department to approve these titles, which is an embodiment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

Dubai Municipality has started implementing the remote work system in normal circumstances and other applicable work systems, such as the shift system and the flexible working system, as it has been the pioneer in implementing the flexible working system since 2007.

The Municipality’s strategy has also contributed to the smart transformation and qualifying and developing employees, enabling the Municipality to make a flexible transformation of the remote work system.

